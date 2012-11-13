LONDON Nov 13 Britain's state-owned Royal Mail
Group posted a large rise in first half operating
profit on Tuesday, paving the way for one of the country's most
high profile privatisations in decades.
An increase in profits was seen as a key target in plans for
a flotation now expected as early as the third quarter of next
year, as Royal Mail shows potential investors the impact of its
move from a letters-based to parcels-based business.
The group, which delivers around 58 million items a day in
the UK, said operating profit in the six months to September 23,
after stripping out the cost of its modernisation programme, had
risen to 144 million pounds ($228 million) from 12 million
pounds a year ago.
Its core letters and parcels business swung to a 99 million
pounds profit from a 41 million pounds loss a year ago, as
higher prices, staff cuts, better sorting and greater parcel
volumes helped offset a 9 percent fall in traditional letter
traffic caused by the rising use of email.
"Preparations are now underway for the sale of Royal Mail
Group. Obtaining external capital is a key part of the
transformation process as we become a more parcels-focused
business and make the investment in technology to do so," the
group said in a statement.
Its parcels businesses account for 47 percent of sales, with
the proportion set to grow as more people shop online. Group
parcel volumes grew by 4.2 percent in the first half to 673
million items.
The group has said that the UK express parcels market alone
is worth 5.8 billion pounds and last month announced it would
add 1,000 new jobs to its Parcelforce business, whose customers
include BT, Amazon and John Lewis.
Operating profit at its European parcels business GLS fell
22 percent to 45 million pounds, reflecting tough markets and a
weaker Euro.
Momentum behind Royal Mail's privatisation has gathered pace
this year with the European Commission clearing government to
take on its hefty pension deficit. It also received approval to
rise stamp prices to help stem losses from declining letter
volumes.
A float for the firm, which has almost 160,000 staff and
sales of 9.5 billion pounds, is both Royal Mail and the
government's preference as opposed to a sale. UBS and Barclays
are advising the government and Royal Mail respectively.
It would represent one of the most significant
privatisations of a British asset since John Major's
Conservative government sold the railways in the 1990s.
Tuesday's results did not include the Post Office, which
operates a branch network that sells stamps and insurance and
provides other services, and became independent of Royal Mail in
April.