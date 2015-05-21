LONDON May 21 Britain's postal firm Royal Mail
said trading in its new fiscal year had started in line
with expectations as cost cuts helped ease tough parcels trade
to deliver a rise in full year profit.
The group, controversially privatised in October 2013, said
adjusted operating profit before transformation costs was 740
million pounds ($1.15 billion) for the year to March 29, up 6
percent on a year ago and ahead of analyst expectations of 712
million pounds.
Including pensions accounting and other one-off items profit
on a reported basis fell 8.7 percent on 2014 to 611 million
pounds, on group revenue up 1 percent.
Royal Mail said parcels, worth half of sales and a key focus
for growth as the firm modernises its operations to better
compete, saw revenue growth held back to 1 percent by tough
price competition, with volumes up 3 percent. UK letter sales
fell 1 percent for the year with its European operations posting
a seven percent revenue rise. ($1 = 0.6440 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)