* Sees costs in UK letters and parcels down at least 1 pct
* Previously saw reduction of 1 pct
* H1 revenue little changed at 4.4 billion pounds
* Adjusted pretax down 16 percent to 240 million pounds
* Shares up more than 6 pct, hit three-month high
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, Nov 19 Britain's Royal Mail has
projected an increased level of cost cuts as it battles to boost
the profitability of its domestic letters and parcels business,
helping send its shares up more than 6 percent to a three-month
high.
Prospects of Royal Mail, privatised in 2013, hinge on its
ability to cut costs and modernise its operations in order to
help win more of a parcels market buoyed by a boom in online
shopping.
Announcing first-half results, the company said it expected
costs in UK letters and parcels to be at least 1 percent lower
for the full year, having previously said it expected a 1
percent reduction.
Chief Executive Moya Greene told Reuters the group had kept
a tight grip on costs and had put in extensive preparations for
the Christmas period, important for its full-year outcome.
"Everything that can be operationally, we have done ... At
Christmas, we know it's our time to shine," she said.
Royal Mail said it had managed to reduce operating costs
through measures like job cuts, managing its vehicles better and
boosting its processing and delivery productivity.
"We know that change in the operation is necessary and all
the things that we did over the past two years now have given us
the platform that has allowed us to accelerate that," Greene
said.
Royal Mail, which also reported a better than expected
performance from its European parcels arm GLS, said UK parcel
volume grew 4 percent in the first half, driven by new customer
wins and initiatives.
The shares hit their highest since mid August and were 6.1
percent higher at 482 pence by 0904 GMT, making it one of the
biggest gainers on the FTSE 100 index.
"With limited revenue growth potential in the near term,
it's down to ongoing cost control to improve earnings," said
Panmure analyst Gert Zonneveld, who has a "hold" rating on the
stock.
The company posted revenue little changed at 4.4 billion
pounds ($6.7 billion) for the six months ended Sept. 27, in line
with analyst expectations. Adjusted pretax profit fell 16
percent to 240 million pounds, though excluding so-called
transformation costs including pension expenses the group said
operating profit was flat.
The company will pay a first-half dividend of 7 pence per
share, up from 6.7p.
($1 = 0.6547 pounds)
