* H1 profit falls more sharply than some analysts expected
* H1 profit shortfall raises concerns on FY results
* Declining letters business could be further hit by Brexit
* Shares fall as much as 7.5 pct, top FTSE 100 loser
By Esha Vaish
Nov 17 A fall in spending on junk mail by
companies rattled by Britain's vote to leave the European Union
hit Royal Mail's first-half profit on Thursday, pushing
it to pledge to further limit its costs and knocking its shares.
The former state-owned monopoly is battling competition from
new entrants and former customers such as Amazon, which
has started its own delivery system, as it seeks to modernise
and regain business in the overcrowded parcels market.
Although Royal Mail has replaced all Amazon business lost by
signing up new retailers, concerns still remain as DHL is
ramping up competition and its owner Deutsche Post is
muscling into the market by purchasing rival UK Mail.
Royal Mail, which was floated in 2013, needs to make more
money from parcels to offset falls in its mail business, with
households and businesses sending fewer letters.
It posted a 5 percent drop in first-half profit, with growth
in its parcels business not enough to offset a 6 percent
deterioration in second-quarter letter volumes.
"We have doubts that parcels revenue can fully offset the
secular decline in letters revenue," Liberum analysts wrote,
adding that Royal Mail's share price already priced in any
future growth.
Royal Mail's chief executive Moya Green told Reuters its
domestic marketing mail business had seen a drop-off in activity
as businesses grew cautious on their advertising spending
following the Brexit vote.
Britain cut its 2017 economic growth forecast after the
surprise referendum outcome and Green said the letters business
was very "sensitive to rates of economic growth".
Green said Royal Mail would now begin to skew more of its
spending towards winning business rather than investing in
technology to catch up with rivals as it reaches the end of a
three-year transformation programme.
Royal Mail's operating profit before transformation costs
fell to 320 million pounds in the half-year to Sept. 25, below
some analysts' expectations.
Some also questioned whether it would be able to match a
full-year profit consensus of 732 million pounds, with its
results now more weighted than usual towards the second half,
when trading is more volatile due to Christmas.
Royal Mail said its full-year outcome would be dependent on
Christmas trading, Green declined to give any details.
"Letter weakness still needs to be offset with growth in the
highly competitive parcels arena," said Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets.
Royal Mail's shares, which floated at 330 pence, fell as
much as 7.5 percent to 461.4 pence.
The company said it expected to avoid 600 million pounds in
annualised costs over three years to March 2018, versus a
previous target of 500 million pounds, while it estimated the
costs associated with its UK transformation to be between 130
million and 160 million pounds for the year to March 2017, down
from a previous forecast of around 160 million.
Royal Mail's rival UK Mail posted lower six-month revenue,
but said it was confident heading into Christmas.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)