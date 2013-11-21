LONDON Nov 21 Talks between Britain's newly
privatised Royal Mail postal service and union members
on pay and working conditions have been extended for a final
week.
The Communication Workers Union, which represents Royal Mail
staff, said on Wednesday progress had been made to finalise an
agreement, which would include an improved pay offer, better
working conditions and a separate pension agreement for
employees.
Last month Royal Mail staff called off a planned strike
after both parties committed to reaching an agreement.
The CWU said the deadline for talks, and the legal validity
of the current industrial action ballot, had now been extended
to Wednesday Nov. 27. The union added that CWU postal executives
would meet on Monday to consider its position.