Dec 18 Royal Unibrew A/S :
* Has received notification from A. Enggaard A/S,
Entreprenør- og Byggefirma on exercise of the purchase option on
18,900 square meters of building rights at the brewery site in
Aarhus
* Says purchase will have a net cash flow effect after tax
of about 70 million Danish crowns ($11.58 million) to Royal
Unibrew
* Says purchase of 18,900 square metres of building rights
is expected to be realised in Q2 2015
* Sale will not affect the company's profit and equity
* Transaction means A. Enggaard, Entreprenør- og Byggefirma
has exercised option to purchase a total of 104,375 square
metres of total 140,000 square metres of building rights at
brewery site in Aarhus
($1 = 6.0457 Danish crowns)
