* Scraps dividends, share buybacks until 2015

* Royal Unibrew shares drop 6.4 percent

* Analysts question benefits, say price looks high (Recasts, adds analyst comments, share price, detail)

By Mette Fraende

COPENHAGEN, July 11 Denmark's Royal Unibrew said it was expanding into Finland by buying the country's second-biggest brewer Hartwall for $482 million, but its shares tumbled more than 6 percent as investors questioned the rationale for the deal and the price.

Royal Unibrew said the acquisition from Heineken would start contributing to operating profit from this year. However, it said dividends and share buy-backs would now be on hold until 2015.

"That changes the investment case in Royal Unibrew from a solid dividend case to a case of integration and synergies," bank Nordea said in a note to clients.

Danish bank Alm Brand said synergies - reduced costs and other financial benefits - would be hard to find.

The deal would make the Nordic and Baltic's region's second-biggest brewer a little larger, but still tiny compared to global brewers such as Carlsberg and Heineken.

"They will not reach a size where they will be able to obtain purchase synergies," Alm Brand analyst Michael Jorgensen said.

Shares in Royal Unibrew traded down 6.4 percent at 512.0 crowns per share at 1027 GMT in a positive Danish market.

Royal Unibrew was vying with Norway's Orkla and private equity firm Nordic Capital to acquire Hartwall, three people familiar with the matter said in May after the sale was launched.

"With the acquisition of Hartwall, we will ... clearly cement our position as the region's number two," Royal Unibrew Chief Executive Henrik Brandt said at an investor briefing.

Hartwall has a 22 percent share of Finland's beer market, putting it in second place behind Sinebrychoff, owned by Carlsberg. The deal adds Lapin Kulta beer, one of Finland's most popular brands, to Royal Unibrew's portfolio.

Brandt said Hartwall fitted better with Royal Unibrew than with Heineken because it sold many products beside beer, such as bottled water, soft drinks and energy drinks, and Royal Unibrew had "experience operating in a multi beverage environment".

In terms of scale, however, analysts did not see the acquisition as a game changer for Royal Unibrew.

"BIG MOUTHFUL"

Royal Unibrew is paying 2.8 billion Danish crowns, a price it said was based on an enterprise value of 3.3 billion crowns.

Nordea analysts said the price was at the high end of their expectations. Royal Unibrew has a market capitalisation of around 5.8 billion Danish crowns.

"We see this acquisition as a big mouthful for Unibrew," Nordea said in a note to clients.

Royal Unibrew is funding part of the acquisition with bank debt and part with its own share capital.

The deal is subject to approval by Estonian competition authorities because it includes an agreement for Royal Unibrew to brew Heineken beer for Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Like Hartwall, Royal Unibrew has a licence agreement with PepsiCo. It is also a licensee in Denmark for Heineken beer and took over distribution of Heineken in the Baltic states this year.

Heineken said it expected the sale to close in the fourth quarter of 2013. Analysts said it would help the Dutch brewer lower its net debt to 2.5 times core profit (EBITDA) by the end of 2014.

"With this divestment we expect their debt ratio to be around 2.8 by the end of the year," said analyst Marco Gulpers at ING in Amsterdam.

Sources told Reuters in April that Heineken was being advised by JP Morgan on the Hartwall sale.

($1 = 0.6691 British pounds) (Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels and Terhi Kinnunen in Helsinki; editing by David Cowell and Tom Pfeiffer)