JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 South Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum said on Friday it expects to have first production at its Styldrift 1 project in the second quarter of 2015.

RBPlat, a black-controlled, mid-tier producer of platinum group metals, said in a presentation posted on its website that steady production at the new mine is expected by the second quarter of 2017.

The company said in March this year that Styldrift 1 should more than double its output to 611,000 ounces of "4E platinum group metals", which includes platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)