JOHANNESBURG Dec 2 South Africa's Royal
Bafokeng Platinum said on Friday it expects to have
first production at its Styldrift 1 project in the second
quarter of 2015.
RBPlat, a black-controlled, mid-tier producer of platinum
group metals, said in a presentation posted on its website that
steady production at the new mine is expected by the second
quarter of 2017.
The company said in March this year that Styldrift 1 should
more than double its output to 611,000 ounces of "4E platinum
group metals", which includes platinum, palladium, rhodium and
gold, by the end of 2017.
