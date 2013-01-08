Ghanaian woman, walking into Canada from U.S., dies of hypothermia - police
TORONTO A body found near the Manitoba border was that of a Ghanaian woman who died of possible hypothermia trying to walk into Canada, U.S. police said on Tuesday.
TORONTO Jan 8 Royal Bank of Canada : * CEO expects bank to operate with Basel III tier 1 common equity ratio of
8.5-9 percent in future years * RBC CEO Nixon says Europe has stabilized, but structural challenges remain * RBC CEO Nixon says his departure from the bank is "not imminent" * RBC CEO Nixon sees opportunity for bolt-on acquisitions in wealth management
and investor services businesess, but not in wholesale banking * Nixon was speaking at RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference in Toronto
OTTAWA Messy political infighting over a pipeline threatens to divide Canada's left just as it gears up to name a new leader to face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardizing the New Democrats' chances of gaining power-broker status in the 2019 election.