TORONTO Feb 6 Royal Bank of Canada paid Chief Executive Gordon Nixon C$10.1 million ($10.1 million) last year, an 8.2 percent decrease from 2010 due to a loss taken from the sale of its U.S. branch banking operation, RBC said on Monday.

RBC, Canada's biggest bank, notched record earnings from its domestic banking and wealth management divisions last year, but took a C$1.6 billion earnings hit from the sale of its U.S.-based bank to PNC Financial Services Group.

The bank's board "weighed both RBC's record earnings from continuing operations and the impact of the sale of the U.S. retail bank," in arriving at the figure, RBC said. The compensation was disclosed in the bank's annual proxy circular.

RBC's total net income for the year was C$4.9 billion, while income from continuing operations was C$6.7 billion.

Nixon's pay, which compares with 2010 compensation of C$11 million, consists of a C$1.5 million base salary, along with C$1.75 million in bonuses and C$6.85 million in deferred share units and stock options, the bank said.

While it has retreated from its money-losing U.S. bank, RBC has a sizable Wall Street presence, and has been expanding its wealth management business in Europe.

Nixon took over the top job at RBC in 2001 and is the longest serving CEO of the country's five biggest banks.