April 23 A U.S. regulator ordered a Royal Bank
of Canada unit to pay $1.43 million to resolve charges
it sold high-yielding securities known as reverse convertibles
without properly assessing whether they were suitable for
investors who bought them.
Thursday's settlement with RBC Capital Markets LLC calls for
the payment of a $1 million fine and $434,000 of restitution.
RBC neither admitted nor denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle
charges by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.
Also known as reverse exchangeable securities, reverse
convertibles typically consist of interest-bearing notes in
which repayment of principal is tied to the performance of an
unrelated asset, such as a basket of stocks.
The securities carry high yields because investors may not
recoup their principal if the unrelated asset's value falls
below a certain "knock-in" or "barrier" level.
FINRA said that from 2008 to 2012, RBC handled more than
100,000 reverse convertible transactions in at least 5,000
accounts, but did not ensure they were all suitable based on
customers' investing goals, income, net worth and experience.
It said this led to $1.1 million of losses on 364 reverse
convertible transactions in 218 accounts belonging to customers
for whom the securities were unsuitable.
RBC paid some affected customers to settle a class-action
lawsuit, and FINRA said it ordered restitution to the remainder.
RBC Wealth Management, a unit of RBC Capital Markets, in a
statement said it began making improvements in early 2013 to
ensure proper supervision and controls, and "is committed to
meeting all guidelines set forth by industry regulators." It
also said it cooperated fully with FINRA.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
