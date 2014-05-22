TORONTO May 22 Royal Bank of Canada reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by strong domestic lending volumes and capital markets revenue.

Canada's largest bank said it had earned C$2.2 billion ($2.01 billion), or C$1.47 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30, up from C$1.9 billion, or C$1.25 a share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.0934 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)