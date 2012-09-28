LONDON, Sept 28 RBS :
* Direct Line ins grp - IPO price range and publication of
prospectus
* Price range set at 160 pence to 195 pence per share.
* Expected offer size representing between 25% and 33% of the
existing shares
* Mid-point of the price range implies a market capitalisation
for direct line
group of approximately £2,663 million
* Announcement of final pricing is currently expected to be
announced on or
around 11 October
* Over-allotment option of up to 15% of the aggregate number of
offer shares
* Trading in the second half has so far been in line with the
underlying trends
experienced in the first half
* Announcement of final pricing is currently expected to be
announced on or
around 11 October 2012
* Trading in the second half of the financial year has so far
been in line with
the underlying H1 trends
* Claims trends continue to be favourable overall