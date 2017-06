LONDON Feb 28 RBS : * Says sale of UK branches previously planned for sale to santander is

"unlikely" within 12 months * Rbs finance director says an IPO of branches previously planned for sale to

santander is its new "baseline" plan * Fd says expects core tier 1 should be closer to 9 percent later this year * Fd says expects to attain 8.5 percent core tier 1 as year progresses * Fd says will have paid back around half of ltro money in first half