LONDON Feb 28 RBS : * Fd says interested parties in rainbow branches wouldn't have technology to

migrate to * Fd says has let EU know it will need an extension to rainbow deadline * Fd says will probably use Williams & glyn name for rainbow IPO * CEO says using 25 percent as a 'working number' for proportion of shares

being sold in citizens * CEO says bank doing a responsible job on bonus restraint whilst acknowledging

staff badly needed