BRIEF- Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund acquires 7 power plants for totaling 12.61 bln yen
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
LONDON Feb 28 RBS : * Chairman says bank's objective is to give UK government option to sell stake
as soon as possible, hopefully in 2014 * CEO: citizens IPO, shrinking investment bank meet pressure from
regulators/politicians and consistent with bank's aims
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property for 5.05 billion yen, on June 1