BRIEF- Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund acquires 7 power plants for totaling 12.61 bln yen
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
LONDON Feb 28 RBS : * Chairman says relationship with UK government has been effective and
constructive with "occasionally fraught discussions" * CEO: has thought about combining RBS, Lloyds branches that are up for sale,
expects it would be too difficult; no talks held
* Says it bought seven power plants at price of totaling 12.61 billion yen, on June 1
* Says it acquired trust beneficial rights of property for 5.05 billion yen, on June 1