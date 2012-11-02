UPDATE 2-Maltese PM Muscat wins second term in snap election
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)
LONDON Nov 2 RBS : * CEO says 400 million STG increase is best 'guestimate' for ppi, can't say
won't be further increases * CEO says will look and see whether capacity has adequately come out of
investment bank * CEO says does have more shrinkage ahead, as announced in January * CEO says fsa would have most comprehensive view of libor settlement * CEO says disappointed if not more news of libor settlements by February 2013 * CEO says citizens remains part of core strategy * CEO says have to be pragmatic in relation to core strategy, including
citizens * CEO says 'may be a day' when sale of citizens would help shareholder value * CEO says has will not rule out sale of citizens * CEO says money tied up in RBS should be used better for other government
purposes * CEO says most unlikely EU would change its mind over mandate to sell branches * CEO says won't be able to make good judgement of interest rate swap
mis-selling cost until fsa pilot scheme complete * CEO says may be bigger provisions to come for interest rate swap mis-selling * CEO says explosive reaction to barclays case has been factor in regulators
delaying libor settlements
* Says will cut taxes, legalise gay marriage (Adds Muscat comment, details)
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, boosted by last month's Eurobond sale, the central bank said on Sunday.