Aug 2 RBS : * Non-operating charges for legal actions and regulatory investigations

totalled £620 million in H1 2013 * A further £185 million provision for the costs of payment protection

insurance * Results in retail & commercial are expected to be resilient with a modest

improvement in net interest margin * Ulster bank impairments are expected to continue to gently decline * Operating costs of around £13 billion in 2013, with a further target of under