BRIEF-Guangdong Shirongzhaoye to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
Aug 2 RBS : * Non-operating charges for legal actions and regulatory investigations
totalled £620 million in H1 2013 * A further £185 million provision for the costs of payment protection
insurance * Results in retail & commercial are expected to be resilient with a modest
improvement in net interest margin * Ulster bank impairments are expected to continue to gently decline * Operating costs of around £13 billion in 2013, with a further target of under
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
LONDON, April 3 Pan-European bourse Euronext said it will use a Dutch unit of the Intercontinental Exchange to process its derivatives transactions after the purchase of its current clearing house collapsed.
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - As the European Central Bank embarks on scaling back its extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy, capital markets professionals are looking beyond the imminent €20bn monthly reduction in bond-buying to a new environment without stimulus.