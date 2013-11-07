Nov 7 RBS : * RBS reaches settlement with US SEC on RMBS securitisation * Agreed to payments totalling $153.7 million * RBSSI consented to the entry of a permanent injunction * Payments are covered by provisions already made by RBS * Reached a settlement on investigation into $2.2 billion offering of residential mortgage backed security in 2007 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here