LONDON Jan 18 Britain's financial
regulator fined Royal Bank of Scotland's Direct Line and
Churchill insurance subsidiaries 2.17 million pounds ($3.33
million) for altering files it had asked to inspect.
"This is a serious breach," Tracey McDermott, the Financial
Services Authority's acting director of enforcement, said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The fine "is intended to underscore to firms that it is of
critical importance that material provided to the FSA must
reflect the picture as it is - not as they might like it to be,"
she added.
Direct Line and Churchill staff altered 27 of 50 files the
FSA had asked to look at as part of a review of the companies'
customer complaint handling procedures, the regulator said, with
one staff member forging the signatures of colleagues.
Most of the changes were minor and did not lead to customers
suffering losses.
"Although no customers were disadvantaged, we are very
disappointed that we did not meet the standards we expect of
ourselves and which the FSA expects of us," said Paul Geddes,
Chief Executive of RBS' insurance division.
"We have taken action to address these issues and to ensure
we avoid such breaches in future."
RBS plans to sell or float its insurance division, Britain's
biggest motor insurer, by the end of 2013 as payback for
government aid the 83 percent state-owned bank received in the
2008 financial crisis.