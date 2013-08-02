Aug 2 RBS : * H1 2013 pre-tax profit of £1,374 million * Operating profit (1) of £1,678 million, up 5% from H1 2012 * Core tier 1 ratio up to 11.1%, or 8.7% on a fully loaded Basel III basis * First two consecutive quarters of overall profit since 2008 * H1 2013 impairments down 15% from the prior year in core and 24% in non-core * Expects achievement of a fully loaded Basel III core tier 1 ratio of over 9%