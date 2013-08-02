BRIEF-Guangdong Shirongzhaoye to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
Aug 2 RBS : * H1 2013 pre-tax profit of £1,374 million * Operating profit (1) of £1,678 million, up 5% from H1 2012 * Core tier 1 ratio up to 11.1%, or 8.7% on a fully loaded Basel III basis * First two consecutive quarters of overall profit since 2008 * H1 2013 impairments down 15% from the prior year in core and 24% in non-core * Expects achievement of a fully loaded Basel III core tier 1 ratio of over 9%
by the end of 2013 * Deliver group operating costs of around £13 billion in 2013, with a further
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 10 million yuan in Q1 FY 2017 versus net loss at 34.7 million yuan year ago
LONDON, April 3 Pan-European bourse Euronext said it will use a Dutch unit of the Intercontinental Exchange to process its derivatives transactions after the purchase of its current clearing house collapsed.
LONDON, April 3 (IFR) - As the European Central Bank embarks on scaling back its extraordinarily accommodative monetary policy, capital markets professionals are looking beyond the imminent €20bn monthly reduction in bond-buying to a new environment without stimulus.