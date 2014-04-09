BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
April 9 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :
* Announces an agreement with HMT to provide for future retirement of Dividend Access Share and revised state aid terms
* Retirement of DAS will in future allow board of RBS to state more clearly a dividend policy to existing and potential investors.
* Agreement is a vote of confidence in progress we have made in rebuilding RBS and in our plan for bank's future
* Need to get on with building an rbs that can earn trust of our customers and help change UK banking for better
* No dividend may be paid on RBS's ordinary shares unless equivalent dividends are paid on B shares
* Board of RBS considers that DAS Retirement Agreement is fair and reasonable as far as RBS's shareholders are concerned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year