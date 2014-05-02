May 2 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Announces allotment and issue of 32,751,577 new ordinary shares at subscription price of 305.3288 pence per share

* Based on this subscription price, gross proceeds of issue are 100 million pounds

* Shares being issued are for purposes of partly neutralising impact of 2014 coupon payments on discretionary hybrid capital from a core tier 1 capital perspective