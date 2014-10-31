LONDON Oct 31 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
* Rbs remains on track to deliver its £1 billion operating
cost reduction target for 2014
* We still have a long list of conduct and litigation issues
to deal with
* Ulster bank can deliver attractive returns, with
appropriate investment
* Economic growth in our core markets is expected to
continue, although pace looks likely to moderate into 2015
* We anticipate further credit impairment releases in q4
2014 offset by modest new impairments
* Conduct, regulatory investigations to be material drag on
earnings, capital generation over coming quarters
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)