LONDON Nov 20 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :

* Prudential regulation authority fines royal bank of scotland, natwest bank and ulster bank £14 million for IT failures

* fca found that banks' did not have adequate systems and controls to identify and manage their exposure to it risks