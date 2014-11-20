BRIEF-New Residential reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON Nov 20 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc :
* Prudential regulation authority says fines royal bank of scotland
* Prudential regulation authority fines royal bank of scotland, natwest bank and ulster bank £14 million for IT failures
* fca found that banks' did not have adequate systems and controls to identify and manage their exposure to it risks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steve Slater)
* Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance