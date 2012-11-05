Nov 5 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd on
Friday sold $650 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service.
The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $500 million.
Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER: ROYAL CARIBBEAN
AMT $650 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013
MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.25 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/07/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 353 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS