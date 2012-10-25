Oct 25 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the
world's second-largest cruise operator, on Thursday reported
lower quarterly earnings but raised its full-year forecast,
saying bookings have been stronger than expected and it has been
able to charge more per cruise.
The cruise operator now expects 2012 earnings of $1.85 per
share to $1.95 per share, 15 cents higher than its previous
forecast range.
Royal Caribbean's third-quarter net income fell to $367.8
million, or $1.68 per share, on revenue of $2.26 billion, from
$399 million, or $1.82 per share, on revenue of $2.32 billion a
year earlier.
In January, a ship operated by Royal Caribbean's larger
rival Carnival Corp & Plc ran aground off the
coast of Italy, killing 32 people.
In the months following the accident, bookings and prices
fell industrywide. But Royal Caribbean said on Thursday that the
effect of that accident "has continued to wane."