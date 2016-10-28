Oct 28 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the
second-largest U.S. cruise operator, reported a 1.6 percent rise
in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its North American
cruises and higher onboard spending.
The company's net income rose to $693.3 million, or $3.21
per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $228.8
million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier, when the company
took a non-cash charge of $399.3 million related to its
Pullmantur brand.
Total revenue rose to $2.56 billion from $2.52 billion.
Net revenue yields, which take into account spending per
available berth, rose 0.4 percent in the quarter, driven mainly
by strong close-in demand for North American itineraries.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)