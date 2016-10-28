* Co set to double adjusted profit in 2017 vs. 2014
* Q3 adjusted profit beats estimates on pricier tickets
* Q3 sales growth slowest in six quarters
* Shares up about 10 pct, set for best day since 2011
(Adds CEO comments from analyst call, background, updates
shares)
By Abhijith Ganapavaram
Oct 28 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd said
it was confident of meeting its profit forecast for 2017, buoyed
by strong bookings, indicating that the No. 2 U.S. cruise
operator had tided over what has been a turbulent year for the
cruise industry.
Royal Caribbean's bookings for next year were up both in
terms of pricing and volume, giving "added confidence" that the
company could double its adjusted profit to $6.78 per share in
2017 from $3.39 in 2014, Chief Executive Richard Fain said.
Fain's comments come after a tough year for the cruise
industry, which has been hit by a strong dollar and the Brexit
vote, while contending with geopolitical events in Europe and
the Zika virus scare that deterred travelers.
Analysts have also been concerned about pricing pressures in
the Caribbean, the biggest market for cruise operators and one
that had been plagued by overcapacity until the past few
quarters.
However, Royal Caribbean appeared to brush aside these
concerns, saying it would deploy more ships in the Caribbean
next year, while slimming its Mediterranean operations where the
migrant crisis and a spate of attacks have hit the industry.
Royal Caribbean's confidence in its forecast sent the
company's shares up nearly 10 percent - on course for their best
day in five years - and also lifted the shares of rivals
Carnival Corp and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
.
However, it was not all smooth sailing for Royal Caribbean
in the latest third quarter.
The company's revenue rose 1.6 percent to $2.56 billion, the
slowest in six quarters and just under analysts estimates of
$2.58 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
But, its adjusted profit of $3.20 per share beat analysts
average estimate by 10 cents due to higher demand for its
pricier North American cruises and as consumers spent more on
beverages and WiFi on board.
A 2 percent decline in net cruise costs, excluding fuel,
also helped prop up the company's profit in the quarter.
Royal Caribbean's net income tripled to $693.3 million in
the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $228.8 million a year
earlier, which included a $399.3 million non-cash charge.
Net revenue yields, which take into account spending per
available berth, rose 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)