ANCHORAGE, Alaska Oct 4 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
has started drilling a well in the Beaufort Sea off
northern Alaska, making good on exploration plans that had been
stalled by floating ice, technical delays and problems with
meeting oil spill-preparation requirements.
Shell said it started drilling late on Wednesday at its
Sivulliq prospect after getting clearance from Inupiat Eskimo
whalers, who had just completed their autumn bowhead whale hunt.
Under the plans, operations must cease by the end of October.
As with the well it began last month in the remote Chukchi
Sea off northwestern Alaska, Shell is permitted by federal
authorities to drill only to shallow depths that are far short
of oil-bearing reservoirs. The permits issued by the U.S. Bureau
of Environmental Safety and Enforcement allow only "top-hole"
drilling because Shell has not yet met oil-spill regulations.
Shell failed to win U.S. Coast Guard clearance for a
required oil-spill barge, and key equipment was damaged during
sea trials last month in the Puget Sound region. The company
announced that the barge, the Arctic Challenger, will not be
available for use this year in Alaska, but that repairs should
be completed in time for next year's open-water drilling season.
Shell says it has spent $4.5 billion to date on its offshore
Alaska exploration program, which was launched with the purchase
of federal oil leases at sales held in 2005, 2007 and 2008. But
drilling was delayed by ardent opposition from environmentalists
and locals, adverse court rulings and regulatory changes imposed
after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Sivulliq prospect being drilled by the Kulluk rig is 16
miles (26 km) offshore, according to federal officials. The
Burger prospect in the Chukchi, which Shell is drilling with the
Noble Discoverer drillship, is about 70 miles offshore.