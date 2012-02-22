LONDON Feb 22 Royal Dutch Shell Plc : * Proposed offer of 195 pence in cash for each Cove share * Values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Cove at approximately £992.4 million * Shell - represents a premium of 73.3 per cent to the closing price of 112.5 pence per Cove share as of 4 January 2012 * Shell - offer is subject to, and conditional upon, the consent of the republic of Mozambique's minister * Shell - Cove board believes it is in its shareholders' interests to progress matters * Shell plc - board of Cove would expect to recommend the proposed offer of 195 pence in cash per cove share, if made