Russia's InterRAO begins arbitration proceedings against Georgia
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
LONDON Feb 22 Royal Dutch Shell Plc : * Proposed offer of 195 pence in cash for each Cove share * Values the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Cove at approximately £992.4 million * Shell - represents a premium of 73.3 per cent to the closing price of 112.5 pence per Cove share as of 4 January 2012 * Shell - offer is subject to, and conditional upon, the consent of the republic of Mozambique's minister * Shell - Cove board believes it is in its shareholders' interests to progress matters * Shell plc - board of Cove would expect to recommend the proposed offer of 195 pence in cash per cove share, if made
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.