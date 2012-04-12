By Matt Daily
April 12 What's a barrel of oil worth these
days?
If you ask the investors of Royal Dutch Shell, the
figure could be nearly $2 billion per barrel.
Investors in London lopped off roughly $12 billion in
Shell's market value on Thursday morning after reports of oil in
the water around Shell's Gulf of Mexico operations. Later Shell
said the oily sheen spotted on Wednesday totaled about 6
barrels.
Shell shares quickly rebounded in London from their 5.4
percent slide - roughly $11.6 billion of the company's $220
billion market value - as fears of a major oil spill abated.
It was not immediately clear if the oil had come from
Shell's operations. The company said it had not detected any
leaks.
But reaction to the sheen, which spread over a 10 mile (16
km) by 1 mile (1.6 km) area, showed how nervous oil investors
become over reports of possible oil spills.
"They're certainly very jittery, to say the least," said
analyst Phil Weiss of Argus Research.
Oil company investors have grown increasingly sensitive to
production accidents since BP Plc's Macondo disaster two
years ago in the Gulf of Mexico, which erased more than 50
percent of the company's value in the weeks after the spill.
"Clearly it gives every investor pause. Everyone reacts to
what burned them last," said Mark Coffelt, president of Empiric
Advisors and portfolio manager of the Empiric Core Equity Fund
, which owns shares in Exxon Mobil
That spill, the worst offshore oil accident in U.S. history,
prompted a temporary moratorium on new drilling in the
deepwaters of the Gulf, and the industry is only now returning
to pre-spill activity levels there. BP's total costs for that
disaster could reach $40 billion.
"I think the scrutiny is certainly greater in the
post-Macondo world. And with greater scrutiny comes a greater
reaction," said Weiss.
Shell's U.S. peer Chevron Corp saw its shares
decline 12.5 percent in the weeks after a more modest 3,000
barrel oil slick was discovered in November near its well off
Brazil's coast.
Its shares have largely recouped those losses, despite a
lawsuit brought by a Brazilian prosecutor seeking as much as $11
billion in damages and criminal penalties for some Chevron
workers.
For Shell, the pullback in its share price seems to have had
a silver lining. The company announced that it had repurchased
and canceled 980,000 "B" shares bought through an independent
third party at 2121.32 pence, a price not seen in more than six
months.