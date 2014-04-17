BRIEF-Kuwait's Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 9.4 million dinars versus 8.8 million dinars year ago
April 17 Royal Imtech NV
* Announces its intention to divest its ICT division and takes a further step in previously announced debt reduction program
* ICT division will be divested through an auction process in order to optimize transaction value in best interest of all stakeholders
* Divesture will not have an impact on value proposition for our customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 9.4 million dinars versus 8.8 million dinars year ago
* Q1 total revenue $200,305 versus $198,468 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qrTbJ0) Further company coverage: )