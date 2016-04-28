* StanChart, Tullow, Weir, Shire and Reckitt in firing line
* Fund firms call for "common sense" in remuneration
planning
* Opposition follows revolts at BP, Smith & Nephew
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 28 Two of Britain's highest
profile fund firms have called on a slew of UK companies to
scrap lucrative pay plans for top managers following
underwhelming performance, as a rebellion against soaring
executive remuneration gathers pace.
Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) said it will vote
against the 2015 remuneration reports at Standard Chartered
and Reckitt Benckiser.
Hermes EOS, the advisory arm of Hermes Investment
Management, has called on clients to oppose pay awards at Tullow
Oil, Shire and Weir.
Ashley Hamilton Claxton, Corporate Governance Manager at
RLAM, said investors were objecting to plans to award bumper
packages, in what she described as a "spring of discontent"
during Britain's peak season for annual company meetings.
"Where votes against remuneration reports have been high,
several key themes stand out; complex long-term remuneration
strategies, cash 'top-ups' via pension payments and a failure to
use common sense and discretion," she said in a statement.
RLAM welcomed moves by loss-making Standard Chartered to
simplify its compensation policy and cancel bonuses, after
cancelling its dividend and conducting a $5.1 billion rights
issue in 2015.
But it said it remained concerned that high pension benefits
boosted the proportion of pay packages unrelated to performance.
At Reckitt, RLAM said the proposed pay awards "pushed the
boundaries of acceptability in the UK".
Hermes EOS criticised Shire and Tullow for proposing awards
that it felt did not fairly reflect the long-term shareholder
value created at both firms last year.
"We do not support the increase in salary of 25 percent for
the (Shire) CEO, Dr Flemming Ornskov, particularly given that
his overall bonus potential is more than 10 times his basic
salary and his total remuneration was over $21 million last
year," Hermes said in a statement.
The adviser also recommended clients oppose the remuneration
policy drafted by Weir, which comprised the proposed award of
restricted shares untied to performance targets.
Oil firm BP and medical equipment firm Smith & Nephew
have already seen investors reject last year's payouts in
non-binding votes, while shareholders in miner Anglo American
also reacted strongly against its pay plans during a
year of tumbling share prices and lower returns.
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise; Editing by Simon Jessop and Ed
Osmond)