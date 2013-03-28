LONDON, March 28 Royal London,
Britain's largest mutual life and pensions company, reported a
45 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profits on Thursday, thanks
in part to a bumper crop of new assets gathered by its fund
management arm in 2012.
Defying turbulent economic conditions and wild swings in
investor sentiment throughout last year, Royal London saw its
profits before tax and mutual dividend grow to 336 million
pounds ($508 million) in the year to Dec. 31 following a 66
percent jump in inflows at Royal London Asset Management.
The fund manager now runs 47.6 billion pounds in assets on
behalf of pension funds, savers and wealthy individuals.
This performance, together with a 7 percent increase in the
group's total new life and pensions business, has enabled Royal
London to match the 2011 dividend shared among policyholders.
"For the second consecutive year, a mutual dividend of 88
million pounds has been paid, as our way of sharing our
profits," Chief Executive Phil Loney said.
"We returned good value to our with-profits policyholders in
2012, through investment returns that were 0.8 percent ahead of
the relevant benchmark, and bonuses which continue to represent
a good return compared to our key competitors...We are owned by
our customers and seek to run Royal London in their interests."
Royal London has allocated 325 million pounds since it
launched the mutual dividend in 2007 and last week's deal to
acquire the life insurance and asset management businesses of
The Co-operative Banking Group should lead to further windfalls
for customers and members of both groups, Loney said.
Once completed, this transaction is expected to increase
Royal London's funds under management from 50 billion pounds to
70 billion pounds and grow its customer base from 4 million to 6
million.