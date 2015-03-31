March 31 Royal London, Britain's largest
mutually owned life, pensions and investment company, said its
full-year EEV operating pretax profit rose 12 percent, boosted
by robust new business, particularly in its intermediary
pensions and wealth businesses.
EEV, or European Embedded Value, is a metric that compares
European insurance companies' results and provides a longer-term
measure of value generated.
The group, which employs 2,829 people and has around 5.3
million policy holders, said members who hold workplace pension
products would benefit from lower prices due to a cap on prices
announced by the British government last year.
Britain's financial regulator last month said firms
providing workplace pension schemes used by employers for
automatic enrolment would have to cap charges within default
funds to 0.75 percent per year of funds under management.
The new pension reforms come into force on April 6.
Royal London said its new life and pensions business for the
year ended Dec. 31 increased 39 percent to 4.8 billion pounds
($7.09 billion).
($1 = 0.6767 pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)