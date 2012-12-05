BRIEF-China Sports Industry's shares to resume trade on June 5
* Says its shares to resume trading on June 5 after getting authorities' approval for share transfer deal
LONDON Dec 5 The Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd : * - kerr luscombe appointed to the role of group finance & strategy director
with effect from 1 January 2013. * Stephen Shone will be stepping down as Finance Director on 31 December 2012.
June 4 Mosul Bank For Development And Investment :