BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 14 Royal Mail Plc :
* Disposal of Paddington site
* Contracts exchanged for sale of its former Paddington mail centre site at London street to Great Western Developments Limited for £111 million in cash
* Ten per cent non-refundable deposit of £11.1 million is payable upon exchange of contracts
* Remaining proceeds will be payable upon completion, which is expected to take place on 8 December 2014
* If purchaser sells site within 2 years of completion, it has agreed to pay Royal Mail Group Limited 50 percent of any net sale proceeds above £111 million, if sold within first year and 25 percent if sold within second year
* Net cash proceeds of sale of around £108 million will be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.