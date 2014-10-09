LONDON Oct 9 Britain's Royal Mail said
on Thursday it had taken a financial provision of 18 million
pounds ($29 million) after reaching a settlement with French
competition authorities in a possible breach of antitrust laws.
Royal Mail, which listed on the stock market a year ago,
said in July it had received a notice that one of its
subsidiaries in France may have breached competition laws, which
could result in a fine.
On Thursday the group said it had entered into a settlement
agreement with the French authorities, however the regulator
there is still continuing its investigation.
"By agreeing to settle and provide compliance commitments
now, Royal Mail will benefit from a reduction to any fine," it
said.
Royal Mail said the full amount would be determined in the
second half of the year but it has taken a financial provision
of 18 million pounds for the half year.
Shares in the group were up 0.9 percent in early trading, in
line with the wider FTSE 100.
(1 US dollar = 0.6180 British pound)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)