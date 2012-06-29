By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 Britain's state-owned Royal Mail
posted a first profit in four years at its core
letters and parcels business, helping its annual earnings more
than quadruple as the group shapes up for privatisation.
The postal operator, which is edging toward a sale or
flotation in early 2014, said on Friday it made a group
operating profit after modernisation costs of 211 million pounds
($327.18 million) in the year to March 25, up from 39 million
pounds a year earlier.
Royal Mail's UK parcels and letter business has struggled in
recent years as customers increasingly turn to email, but
improvements to its sorting processes, staff reductions and
price increases helped the unit swing to an operating profit of
23 million pounds from a loss of 120 million pound a year ago.
The group, which delivers around 59 million items a day to
29 million UK addresses, said it was now cash positive for the
first time in four years, holding 234 million pounds, boosted by
the proceeds from disposals.
Royal Mail, which has shed around 50,000 staff in the last
decade, said profit at its European parcels business GLS and
Post Office branch network were up 8 percent and 3 percent,
respectively.
"We expect that continued growth in online retailing will
benefit our domestic and international parcels businesses. The
decline in our core letters business is expected to continue. We
will press on with our modernisation programme, cutting costs in
the network," Chief Executive Moya Greene said in a statement.
Momentum behind Royal Mail's privatisation has gathered pace
this year with the European Commission clearing government to
take on its hefty pension fund. It also received approval to
rise stamp prices to help stem losses from declining letter
volumes.
Under the privatisation plans employees will get a stake of
at least 10 percent, while the Post Office network will remain
in the public sector and may be mutualized.