LONDON Oct 8 Britain is likely to price the stock market listing of Royal Mail at the top end of its price range, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday, valuing the company at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).

Order books on the privatisation are due to close later on Tuesday and potential investors have been told those with orders below 330 pence per share, the top of an original 260p-330p range, risk missing out on the stock, the sources said.

Investors have also been warned that due to strong demand, they should expect their orders to be scaled back.