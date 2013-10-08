LONDON Oct 8 Britain is likely to price the
stock market listing of Royal Mail at the top end of its price
range, two sources close to the deal said on Tuesday, valuing
the company at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).
Order books on the privatisation are due to close later on
Tuesday and potential investors have been told those with orders
below 330 pence per share, the top of an original 260p-330p
range, risk missing out on the stock, the sources said.
Investors have also been warned that due to strong demand,
they should expect their orders to be scaled back.