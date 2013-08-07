LONDON Aug 7 The British government has invited
stockbrokers to apply to help sell shares in the Royal Mail
postal service to members of the public as part of a planned
stock market listing.
The 497-year-old institution is to be floated by the end of
March 2014, the country's biggest privatisation in decades, to
help fund the modernisation of its delivery networks using
private cash.
In a statement on Wednesday, Business Minister Michael
Fallon said members of the public would be able to buy shares
either through intermediaries, or direct from the government.
"UK stockbrokers and share dealing services are being sent
information which will outline the arrangements for acting as
intermediaries in the retail offer," the statement said.
Including a retail element is relatively rare for initial
public offerings (IPOs) in Britain. While retail investors are
considered to be less price sensitive, it is an option only
usually considered for well known companies.
Last year insurer Direct Line sold around 15
percent of its 787 million pound ($1.2 billion)IPO to retail
investors who on average bought 5,000-6,000 pounds worth of
shares.
The government, which plans an advertising campaign to
support the sale, said the British public would be able to buy
shares at the same price as institutional investors and that
intermediaries would not be allowed to charge retail investors
for applying for shares on their behalf.
As part of the flotation the government is handing a 10
percent stake in the firm to Royal Mail staff for free.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents most
of Royal Mail's 150,000 staff and is fiercely opposed to
privatisation, has said that if a sale does proceed it would
consider trying to create a workers' trust to control the 10
percent stake, in order to hold more power over the firm.
Goldman Sachs and UBS are acting as lead
advisers for the share sale. ($1 = 0.6500 British pounds)