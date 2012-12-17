LONDON Dec 17 Britain's state-owned Royal Mail
Group has added Bank of America Merrill Lynch
and Goldman Sachs as its advisers ahead of a planned
privatisation.
Royal Mail also said that Barclays, which had been
working with the postal services company for some time, had been
confirmed as financial adviser to the group.
UBS has already been advising the government on
what could be one of the most significant privatisations of a
British asset since John Major's Conservative government sold
the railways in the 1990s.
Bank of America and Goldman Sachs would provide Royal Mail
with "additional support relating to early investor soundings to
assist with government decision making on the form and timing of
a future sale," Royal Mail said in a statement.
A stock market float for the company, which has almost
160,000 staff and sales of 9.5 billion pounds ($15.3 billion),
is both Royal Mail and the government's preference as opposed to
a sale, but all options remain on the table.
Royal Mail said no formal appointments specific to any
future sale had been made yet and would be chosen by the
government, once it had decided on the structure and timing.
A flotation is expected as early as the third quarter of
next year, although Royal Mail Chief Executive Moya Greene told
Reuters in March that the first quarter of 2014 was more likely.