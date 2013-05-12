LONDON May 12 Britain's Royal Mail
could fall into foreign hands if trade unions continue to fight
plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) of shares on
the London Stock Exchange, Britain's Observer newspaper
reported.
In an interview with the paper, British business minister
Michael Fallon said that several overseas buyers had expressed
"significant interest" in buying the 497-year-old postal
service.
He added that Royal Mail boss Moya Greene had already
embarked on a global roadshow promoting the business to
sovereign wealth funds, foreign trade buyers and institutional
investors.
Fallon said that the government's preferred option for the
state-owned company is for a stock market listing, with postal
workers granted 10 percent of the shares.
"Royal Mail have been testing investor appetite here, in
Canada and the United States," Fallon is quoted as saying.
"Our preference is for an IPO, but if that's not possible we
would look at alternatives as sovereign wealth funds or
other institutional investors."
Royal Mail was unavailable for comment.