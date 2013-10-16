LONDON Oct 16 Workers at Britain's newly
privatised Royal Mail postal service voted on Wednesday
to strike on November 4 if they have not reached agreement with
the firm over pay and working conditions.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents
postal workers, sent ballot papers to over 115,000 Royal Mail
staff in September and said on a 63 percent turnout, 78 percent
had voted to strike for 24 hours.
The union said it would also carry out a second ballot
asking workers to support non-strike action to boycott the
handling of competitors' mail, which Royal Mail delivers on
their behalf.
The CWU, which fiercely opposed the privatisation of Royal
Mail over fears it will lead to poorer job conditions and
services, rejected Royal Mail's offer of a 8.6 percent pay
increase over three years in July, criticising proposed changes
to pensions.
The action comes at the same time as many Royal Mail workers
have seen the value of their free shares in the firm rocket.
As part of Royal Mail's stock market listing, 10 percent of
its shares were handed to staff, with almost all of its 150,000
eligible UK-based workers each receiving 725 shares, with an
initial market value of 3,545 pounds ($5,700).
That figure was much higher than the 2,200 pounds per person
that was expected, after shares in the firm peaked almost 50
percent above the privatisation price on Tuesday.