LOS ANGELES Feb 15 Britain's Prince
William and Kate Middleton have received a Barbie and Ken
makeover just in time for the first anniversary of their
wedding.
Barbie toy maker Mattel on Wednesday said a limited edition
"William and Catherine Royal Wedding Giftset" will go on sale in
April to coincide with the royal couple's wedding anniversary.
The two dolls are wearing "outfits inspired by (the) regal
wedding attire" of William and his bride, who married in London
on April 29, 2011 in a ceremony seen around the world.
"One year after Barbie and Ken announced their
reconciliation, Barbie celebrates the love of another iconic
couple" with the introduction of the new set, Mattel said.
The pair of dolls, part of the Barbie Collector edition,
will sell for $100. Edward Cullen and Bella Swan of "The
Twilight Saga" fame were also recently added to the collection.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)