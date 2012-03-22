Britain's Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has chosen critically acclaimed director Gregory Doran as its new artistic chief, the RSC said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Doran succeeds Michael Boyd, who will step down in September alongside executive director Vikki Heywood, both of whom are credited for breathing fresh life into the company's fortunes over the past 10 years.

Doran said in a statement that he was delighted with his appointment, which represents "a long term commitment to the disciplines and craftsmanship" of the RSC's plays and paid credit to Boyd and Heywood.

"Michael Boyd and Vikki Heywood have done an exceptional job in the last decade, rebuilding the theatre and reasserting the principles of ensemble and collaboration, which I hope to continue and extend", Doran said.

"My first task is to assemble an exciting new artistic team, with whom I shall start planning the company's future from 2014."

The director has been with the company for 25 years, winning critical acclaim for his work on productions such as "Love's Labour's Lost" starring actor David Tennant, and "Anthony and Cleopatra" with Patrick Stewart.

RSC Chairman Nigel Hugill said the director was the perfect person for the role because of his directing skills, understanding of Shakespeare and his passion for theatre.

"His long history with the company is testament to his great skill as a director, his deep understanding of Shakespeare and a true commitment to theatre-making", Hugill said in a press statement.

Doran is also known for bringing productions like "Macbeth" and "Hamlet" to the small screen, making theatre more accessible to all.

"As well as directing theatre, he has led the way in experimenting with capturing theatre on film and has written extensively about Shakespeare", Hugill added.

Doran joined the company as an actor before becoming assistant director and then chief associate and has also won an Olivier award for outstanding achievement for the RSC's season of Jacobean plays in 2002.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Paul Casciato)