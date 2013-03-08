DUBLIN, March 8 Drugmaker Elan is to
bring forward a planned $1 billion share buyback to next week,
the Irish company said in a statement, a move that could
undermine a takeover offer by U.S. investment firm Royalty
Pharma.
Elan, which is fighting a $6.6 billion approach from
Royalty Pharma worth $11 per Elan share, said it would start a
share buyback with a price range of $11.25 to $13.00 on Monday,
earlier than previously planned.
Royalty Pharma said in an statement last month that their
approach might not be able to proceed in the event of a share
buyback.
Royalty Pharma made its approach after Elan announced last
month a $3.2 billion plan to sell its 50 percent stake in
multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to its U.S. partner Biogen Idec
.
Elan rejected Royalty Pharma and on Monday sweetened its
offer to shareholders, saying that it would give them 20 percent
of future royalties from Tysabri.
The $1 billion share buyback had originally been planned for
after the drug sale. Elan on Friday said it
expected the Tysabri sale to be completed within weeks, as it
had secured approval from antitrust authorities in the U.S. and
Spain.
Royalty Pharma said on Wednesday that it was meeting with
Elan shareholders and was willing to move quickly to complete
the deal.
A spokesman for Royalty Pharma did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.