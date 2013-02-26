* Royalty has not received response from Elan
* Biggest shareholder is Johnson & Johnson
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Feb 26 New York-based investment firm
Royalty Pharma does not want to take "no" for an answer to its
$6.6 billion offer for Irish drugmaker Elan Corp.
The company plans to spend the next few weeks calling Elan
shareholders about its offer that was made Feb. 18, according to
a source familiar with the situation.
Royalty Pharma, which buys royalty streams of patented drugs
and whose portfolio includes rheumatoid arthritis drugs Humira
and Remicade, is turning to Elan's investors, because it has not
gotten a formal response from the company about its offer, said
the source, who wished to remain anonymous because they are not
allowed to speak to the press.
Elan's biggest shareholder is Johnson & Johnson with
an 18 percent stake.
An Elan spokesman declined to comment beyond Monday's
statement. Johnson & Johnson declined to comment.
Royalty Pharma's offer, which was worth $11 per Elan share,
came just days after Elan announced it had sold its 50 percent
interest in multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri for $3.25 billion
plus future royalty payments to U.S. partner Biogen Idec, and
then reinvent itself.
As a result of the Tysabri sale, Elan announced Friday that
it would return $1 billion to shareholders and make acquisitions
with the rest of the $3.25 billion raised from the deal
. Elan did not disclose the Royalty Pharma offer,
which was indicative, and not a formal bid.
Elan, in a statement Monday, said Royalty Pharma's bid was
"indicative, conditional, proposal which may or may not lead to
an offer being made for the entire issued share capital of the
Company."
Elan also called the Royalty Pharma bid "highly
opportunistic," given that shareholders had not had the
opportunity to assess the full benefits of the Tysabri sale.
However, Royalty Pharma does not think that Elan's
management had the experience to make acquisitions, the firm
said in its statement announcing its proposed offer Monday.
In afternoon trading, Elan's stock was trading above the
offer price at $11.03, a 7 percent increase from Friday's close
on the New York Stock Exchange.